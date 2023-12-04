KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new survey from the University of Tennessee’s Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research has revealed that fewer business leaders in the state are worried about a potential recession.

The Boyd Center recently shared its findings from August’s Tennessee Business Leaders Survey, which state that less than a quarter of respondents think there’s more than a 50% chance the economy will fall into a recession; a majority of the surveyed business leaders put that likelihood at less than 25%.

Last year, the survey had found that only 16% of participating business leaders thought the chance of a recession was less than 25% and 56% believed the chance was greater than 50%.

“The optimism about our state’s economy, as well as the lowered fear of recession, are both very encouraging to see,” Don Bruce, the director of the Boyd Center, stated in a post.

The confidence in the state’s economy is reflected in the numbers, with 73% of this year’s respondents saying they expect Tennessee’s economy to outperform the U.S. economy over the coming year.

Inflation remains a concern for the respondents, whose businesses still feel its effects – 66% of business leaders say they’re charging higher prices and seeking new supply chain opportunities to lower costs.

The survey also found that more than 50% said they’ve increased their use of artificial intelligence, and 85% reported offering higher wages to employees. Twelve percent said they had been forced to lay off employees, and 9% said they had closed stores or offices.