Ruby Tuesday hires new COO, CFO to executive team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ruby Tuesday is adding a pair of experienced retail and restaurant leaders to its executive team as it tries to regain business following bankruptcy and the COVID-19 pandemic. George Evans will be the chief operating officer and Kathy Buckley will serve as chief financial officer for the restaurant chain founded in Knoxville.

Evans has 30 years of restaurant operations experience with Ruby Tuesday and other restaurants. He started with Ruby Tuesday in 1991 as a training manager before he grew into a multiunit operator role, and later a regional director. In 2000, Evans left Ruby Tuesday to become a partner and vice president of operations for Specialty Restaurant Group, followed by time at P.F. Chang’s.

Evans rejoined Ruby Tuesday in 2007, moving up the ranks to divisional vice president in 2014 and vice president of operations excellence in 2016.

Buckley brings more than 35 years of finance experience to Ruby Tuesday with the majority of her career in retail and restaurant industries, including Bruegger’s Bagels, The Rug Doctor and RadioShack.

“They both have tremendous experience in the restaurant industry and will be invaluable assets as we continue to strengthen our operations and drive the long-term profitability of Ruby Tuesday,” CEO Shawn Lederman said. “The addition of these two industry veterans will ensure well executed plans and the knowledge to help Ruby Tuesday elevate above the casual dining category.”

Ruby Tuesday filed for bankruptcy in October and sold its Maryville headquarters in February.