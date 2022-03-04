KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The site of the former K-25 building in Oak Ridge where enriched uranium was produced for the world’s first atomic bombs will soon host a new nuclear fuel production plant.

Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation announced this week it is creating a new pilot fuel manufacturing facility at the site now known as the East Tennessee Technology Park. The company plans to initially invest $13 million and create 31 new jobs over five years.

The American-owned and privately funded company headquartered in Seattle says it will move into an existing building in the industrial park. The new facility will manufacture fully ceramic microencapsulated nuclear fuel and 3D-printed components for nuclear reactors.

Francesco Venneri, CEO of USNC, said the company’s relationship with Oak Ridge National Lab makes moving to the area a great fit.

“Proximity to the lab and its world-class scientists and facilities allow us easy access to expertise in reactor core technologies and additive manufacturing, as well as the latest in radiation, fuels and materials research, all of which benefit USNC’s commitment to bring safe, reliable and secure nuclear energy to world markets,” he said.

USNC Executive Vice President Kurt Terrani, a former ORNL employee, said the new facility will use silicon carbide, a radiation-tolerant material, and the lab’s manufacturing technique for 3D printing refractory materials, called chemical vapor infiltration, to make nuclear reactor components. The result will be more efficiently made parts with desired complex shapes.

Terrani said chemical vapor infiltration is the “holy grail of additive.”

“We also utilize materials in our reactor cores that can withstand very harsh environments and high temperatures and don’t result in any degradation,” he said. “We engineer multiple redundant barriers against any potential release of radiation through fundamental application of nuclear engineering and materials science.”