State creates Tennessee Talent Exchange for job program connection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new program from the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development is aiming to connect people who are out of work because of COVID-19 to new jobs.

The Tennessee Talent Exchange said it has already processed 700 applications since Friday.

Available jobs include stocking shelves in stores or contributing to the supply chain, as impacted industries need all they can get as coronavirus cases ramp up across the state.

Local grocers saying there has been an increased demand for keeping stores stocked. It is a busy time for essential businesses such as food and supplies companies.

Some companies say they are offering bonuses, but main pay will be at an hourly rate.