Target holding weekend preview Black Friday sale

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: Target store shopping carts are seen in the parking lot on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Target Corps. stock price soared after the retailer topped earnings expectations as the company announced that second-quarter profits jumped 17% to $938 million, while revenues rose to $18.4 billion, up 3.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Get those red carts ready.

Target released its 2019 “HoliDeals” Black Friday ad Wednesday, along with the announcement of a two-day Black Friday Preview Sale happening this weekend.

According to Target, beginning Friday, Nov. 8, guests can shop some of the best deals from Target’s Black Friday ad, which can now be viewed at Target.com/BlackFriday.

Target’s Black Friday Preview Sale will offer Target’s deepest discounts ever on must-have electronics, toys and the best in beauty, apparel and holiday gifting items.

This year, Target says it has quadrupled the number of deals available during the preview sale and is extending it to two days – giving guests one more day to shop and save.

Deals will be available at Target stores nationwide Friday, Nov. 8, through Saturday, Nov. 9, until close, and on Target.com until 11:59 p.m. PST on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 29.

TARGETS IN/AROUND KNOXVILLE:

North Knox: 5405 Washington Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918

Powell area/North Knox: 6670 Clinton Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37912

West Knoxville: 8040 Ray Mears Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37919

West Knox: 1900 Town Center Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37922

Turkey Creek: 11100 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934

Maryville: 800 Watkins Rd, Maryville, TN 37801