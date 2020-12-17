Tennessee reports most new weekly unemployment claims since mid-October

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of new unemployment claims in Tennessee increased to nearly 7,500 in the second week of December, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor of Workforce.

A total of 946,775 claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 15 after 7,464 new claims were made in the week ending on Dec. 12. It’s a increase of 578 from the week ending in Dec. 5, when 5,789 new claims were reported.

It’s the highest number of new weekly unemployment claims since 7,770 made in the week ending on October 24.

The state reported a total of 44,215 continued unemployment claims last week, a decrease of 2,189 claims.

Qualified applicants are eligible for a maximum of 26 weeks of unemployment insurance in a year. Weekly unemployment claims peaked at 116,141 in the week ending in April 4.

Before the week ending in September 26, Tennessee hadn’t reported fewer than 10,000 new weekly unemployment since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March. The week ending in March 14 saw 2,702 unemployment claims before ballooning to 39,096 the following week.

Click here for county-level unemployment claim data.