KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In addition to Tennessee’s annual school supplies sales tax holiday, lawmakers have approved two more sales tax holidays for 2022. Here’s everything you need to know about the events.

What is a sales tax holiday?

A tax holiday is a government incentive program that offers a tax reduction or elimination to businesses. During the approved period, certain items may be purchased tax free. Some restrictions usually apply and the items must be purchased for personal use, not for business or trade.

When are Tennessee’s sales tax holidays?

Friday, July 29 – Sunday, July 31 – Clothing, school supplies and computers.

– Clothing, school supplies and computers. Monday, August 1 – Wednesday, August 31 – Food, food ingredients and prepared food.

– Food, food ingredients and prepared food. July 1, 2022- June 30, 2023 – Gun safes and safety equipment.

What can I buy during the clothing, school supplies and computers sales tax holiday?

All general apparel that costs $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses, etc.

School and art supplies with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as binders, books, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads and artist paintbrushes.

Computers for personal use with a purchase price of $1,500 or less. Laptops priced at $1,500 or less also qualify, as well as tablet computers.

What can’t I buy during the clothing, school supplies and computers sales tax holidays?

Apparel items priced at more than $100 are not eligible for the sales tax exemption

Items such as jewelry, handbags or sports and recreational equipment

School and art supplies individually priced at more than $100

Storage media, like flash drives and compact discs

Individually purchased software

Printer supplies

Household appliances

*Items sold together, such as shoes, cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum.

What can I buy during the food, food ingredients and prepared food sales tax holiday?

All food items and food ingredients, excluding alcohol, tobacco, candy and dietary supplements, are eligible to be purchased without sales tax from Friday, July 30 through Thursday, August 5.

Food and food ingredients purchased from a micro market or vending machine remain subject to

sales tax. Find an extensive list of examples of tax-exempt items below.

What can I buy during the Gun Safes & Safety Equipment sales tax holiday?

A “gun safe,” defined by the state, is as a locking container or other enclosure equipped with a padlock, key lock, combination lock or other locking device that is designed and intended for the secure storage of one or more firearms.

A "gun safety device" is defined as any integral device to be equipped or installed on a firearm that permits the user to program the firearm to operate only for specified persons designated by the user through computerized locking devices or other means integral to and permanently part of the firearm.