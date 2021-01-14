Tennessee surpasses 1 million jobless claims since onset of pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of unemployment claims filed in Tennessee since the onset of the pandemic last year has now surpassed one million.
The number of new unemployment claims filed in one week by Tennesseans surpassed 20,000 for the first time since mid-July. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reported 21,954 new unemployment claims in the week ending in January 9, an increase of roughly 5,000 from the first report of the year.
The department has now reported 1,002,908 claims have been made in Tennessee since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March.
Total claims statewide are 58.945, an increase of 7,129 from last week. In Knox County, data shows 1,059 new claims were filed, with 2,859 claims continuing.
Click here for county-level unemployment claim data.
|WEEK
|WEEK ENDING DATE
|NEW CLAIMS
|CONTINUED CLAIMS
|10
|March 14
|2,702
|16,342
|11
|March 21
|39,096
|16,098
|12
|March 28
|94,492
|34,570
|13
|April 4
|116,141
|112,438
|14
|April 11
|74,772
|199,910
|15
|April 18
|68,968
|267,053
|16
|April 25
|43,792
|324,543
|17
|May 2
|37,319
|321,571
|18
|May 9
|29,308
|325,095
|19
|May 16
|28,692
|314,487
|20
|May 23
|26,041
|310,126
|21
|May 30
|22,784
|302,260
|22
|June 6
|21,417
|292,234
|23
|June 13
|19,925
|280,593
|24
|June 20
|21,155
|266,596
|25
|June 27
|22,256
|262,224
|26
|July 4
|25,843
|256,645
|27
|July 11
|22,431
|251,924
|28
|July 18
|25,794
|243,405
|29
|July 25
|19,461
|242,397
|30
|August 1
|11,690
|224,093
|31
|August 8
|10,036
|208,810
|32
|August 15
|13,806
|204,726
|33
|August 22
|10,998
|191,204
|34
|August 29
|12,035
|184,781
|35
|September 5
|11,706
|176,388
|36
|September 12
|10,771
|163,791
|37
|September 19
|11,313
|152,195
|38
|September 26
|9,802
|138,727
|39
|October 3
|9,839
|125,238
|40
|October 10
|10,145
|90,507
|41
|October 17
|9,873
|77,740
|42
|October 24
|7,770
|70,982
|43
|October 31
|6,992
|64,188
|44
|November 7
|7,221
|58,298
|45
|November 14
|6,182
|53,976
|46
|November 21
|6,873
|51,624
|47
|November 28
|5,789
|46,665
|48
|December 5
|6,886
|46,404
|49
|December 12
|7,464
|44,215
|50
|December 19
|7,411
|43,482
|51
|December 26
|10,198
|45,226
|52
|January 2
|16,554
|51,816
|01
|January 9
|21,954
|58,945
|New Claims Since March 15
|1,002,908
- Tennessee surpasses 1 million jobless claims since onset of pandemic
- Nursing school establishes scholarship fund in honor of slain Nashville nurse
- First month of 2021 on track to be deadliest in pandemic for Tennessee
- Retired News 2 Capitol Reporter Chris Bundgaard honored by state assembly
- Tracking coronavirus: CVS provides update on efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in Tennessee
- Girlfriend charged with harboring man wanted for Nashville nurse’s murder
- Lt. Gov. McNally appoints Briggs to government committee chair; Massey, Southerland keep their leadership roles
- Second suspect arrested in Caitlyn Kaufman murder case
- 2021 TN legislative session begins amid FBI investigation
- Doctors ask for a statewide mask mandate