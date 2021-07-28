Tour De France winner plans to manufacture bikes in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A cycling legend has opened a bike shop in Knoxville. Greg LeMond held a grand opening Wednesday for his LeMond Bikes shop.

LeMond, a three-time winner of the Tour De France, entered the bicycle business in 1986 after his first win in cycling’s most famous race. Since then he has continued creating bikes and researching carbon fiber technology. Wednesday’s celebration signified the launch of their new line of electric bikes.

LeMond moved to Knoxville in 2016 and has a goal to build and sell bikes in the city and by the end of 2022, he plans to be making all of his bikes in East Tennessee.

At this time the company employs about 30 people, but LeMond anticipates within the next few years hundreds will work for the company. The store is selling a range of bikes including road bikes, mountain bikes and electronic bikes. LeMond also stated that Tennessee has some of the best bike riding in the country.

The City of Knoxville has hosted the USA Cycling National Championships on four different occasions, including 2021.