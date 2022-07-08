In this photo made Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Arkansas-based Tyson Foods, which has factories across the country including here in Tennessee, is piloting a four-day workweek for its workers after offering other programs to retain a thriving workforce.

Tyson Foods Corporate Communications personnel confirmed the multinational food brand’s effort to retain talent and create a better work-life balance for its employees. The company started its pilot project for the four-day workweek in January after employee feedback. One of its facilities in Oklahoma is already seeing positive results.

“In our ongoing commitment to retaining talent and creating a better work-life balance, we are piloting a four-day workweek for frontline workers at several of our locations, specifically in poultry, and continue to look for ways to better support our team members and be the most sought-after place to work,” Kelly Hellbusch of Tyson Foods Corporate Communication office said in an email to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Tennessee hosts five Tyson Foods facilities. Last year, the company started production at a poultry complex in West Tennessee, investing $425 million. The poultry complex includes a processing plant, feed mill and hatchery; the company said in April 2021 that it was its biggest investment in Tennessee and the single largest corporate investment in Gibson County.

The company is aiming to invest more in its employees with a four-day workweek along with the programs it already offers such as subsidized and onsite childcare, a growing rideshare program, legal and citizenship support for immigrant team members; plus an upcoming free education assistance program for all U.S. team members.

The four-day workweek pilot program has already been launched at some Tyson Foods facilities. The company plans to expand the pilot program to other poultry facilities. The four-day workweek has not yet been piloted at any Tyson Foods Tennessee locations, but a plan is in the works.

Business, management, and organizational experts at the University of Tennessee’s Haslam College of Business say the four-day workweek is a hot topic of late, but the idea has been around for a while.

There exist academic and management research studies dating back to the 1970s or earlier on the idea of a four-day workweek and since 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent so-called “Great Resignation” have amplified various companies’ approaches to how they manage their employees.

“There is actually a fairly large amount – and growing – of current literature on the four-day workweek,” Timothy P. Munyon, associate professor of management at UT Haslam College of Business, said. “The general consensus is that it improves productivity, reduces burnout, and increases respite.”