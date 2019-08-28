Breaking News
KPD officer identified in deadly officer-involved shooting

Union, AT&T say 20,000 striking workers coming back to work

Business

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Miami Rep. Donna Shalala, center, stands with members of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) as they walk a picket line outside of an AT&T office, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Miami. CWA union members in the southeast went on strike Friday over unfair labor practices by management during negotiations for a new contract. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

NEW YORK (AP) — AT&T and the Communications Workers of America said that the 20,000 AT&T workers in the Southeast who went on strike over the weekend were coming back to work Wednesday.

The union said Wednesday that it had a “handshake deal” on a new agreement with AT&T and that negotiations were continuing after AT&T sent representatives with authority to bargain over a new contract to talk to union officials. The union had protested that AT&T was sending officials without the proper authority.

The workers who walked off are technicians and customer service representatives for AT&T’s “wireline” home and business internet and phone division in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company’s cellphone division was not affected.

AT&T is the country’s No. 2 wireless carrier after Verizon and one of the biggest broadband providers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter