KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee is set to release a new economic report to the Tennessee governor this week. Governor Bill Lee will be in East Tennessee on Thursday, Dec. 15 for several events.

According to the Boyd Center, the 2023 Economic Report will share highlights of projected state and national economic growth as well as unemployment/employment gains and consumer spending. The report will also detail recent population trends in the state.

“This year’s report also provides a deeper look at advanced manufacturing in both Tennessee and the nation and develops county-level models to assess the current state of readiness for attracting, supporting and growing advanced manufacturing industries across all Tennessee counties,” according to a news release from the Boyd Center.

Larry Kesler, a research associate professor at the Boyd Center and project director, is expected to talk about why Tennessee’s short-term economic outlook is “more promising” despite a mild recession that is projected for the U.S. economy.

Lee is expected to receive the report around 10 a.m. Thursday in the West Wing of the Haslam Business Building on the UTK campus. The tradition of sharing the economic report goes back more than 40 years.

Since 1975, Boyd Center has provided Tennessee’s governor with an annual economic report that provides an in-depth analysis of state and national trends and forecasts.

Apart from the economic report, Lee will also participate in the East Tennessee Economic Council annual meeting and awards ceremony in Alcoa; the Judge Kyle Hixson Investiture at the Tennessee Supreme Court Building in Knoxville. He will also attend the ribbon cutting for the new Driver Services Center in Knoxville and a Tennessee Department of Transportation visit.