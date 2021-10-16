KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vienna Coffee Company is closing its downtown location after almost four years. A social media post from the company said they are disappointed about the closing but they are adding a new location in West Knoxvillle.

The coffee spot in The Regas Building was one of the main tenants in the building across the street from the former Southern Railway Station. Vienna Coffee Company is still offering the “state’s best coffee” at its Maryville and Oak Ridge locations.

The company is also expanding west to Pellissippi State Community College’s Hardin Valley campus. Vienna Coffee says news is coming soon about their newest location.