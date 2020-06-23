Walters State offering free online classes related to business, finance

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Walters State Community College is offering free online courses that could help those impacted by COVID-19.
The free, online noncredit courses cover topics like communications, searching for a job, personal finance, marketing your small business, web design and more.
The classes usually cost up to $199 each, but if you register before next Tuesday, June 30 – they’re free.
After registration, class attendees will have three months to complete the free classes.
For more information contact coordinator Nicole Cardwell-Hampton at
Nicole.Cardwell-Hampton@ws.edu.
