Walters State offering free online classes related to business, finance

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Walters State Community College is offering free online courses that could help those impacted by COVID-19.

The free, online noncredit courses cover topics like communications, searching for a job, personal finance, marketing your small business, web design and more.

The classes usually cost up to $199 each, but if you register before next Tuesday, June 30 – they’re free.

After registration, class attendees will have three months to complete the free classes.

For more information contact coordinator Nicole Cardwell-Hampton at
Nicole.Cardwell-Hampton@ws.edu.

