With masks and distancing, Volkswagen restarts production

ZWICKAU, Germany (AP) — German automaker Volkswagen restarted production on Thursday at its plant in Zwickau, where its crucial mass-market electric vehicle is being made ahead of its launch later this year.
The company said the plan was “health before production numbers” as the assembly line started up after a five-week closure under new health rules agreed with worker representatives that include wearing face protection where a 1.5 meter (six-foot) distance can’t always be observed. Other measures include regular cleanings. Distancing is required in washrooms, changing rooms and lunchrooms.
RELATED: Chatanooga plant plans to resume production May 3
At restart the plan was to make 50 cars per day, about a third of previous output.
Volkswagen worker Heiko Gruner told the dpa news agency he was grateful to be back. “For the past weeks I missed the purpose and the usual structure of the day,” said the 49-year-old.
The plant makes the ID.3 electric compact, which is key to Volkswagen’s plan to make battery only cars a mass-market product. Currently, electrics remain a niche product with sales in single digits and many of the offerings are in the luxury category. Volkswagen aims to sell the car for prices starting below 30,000 euros ($32,400).
Manufacturing plants in several European countries have resumed work in recent days as some governments look to ease some of the lockdown measures that have dealt a blow to the economy.
LATEST STORIES:
- Panama City Beach to reopen beaches at limited times
- Dog bites triple after stay-at-home order goes into effect in Denver
- The unsung heroes: Family of eight gives doctor strength to fight on
- Florida principal honors graduating seniors in a unique way
- COVID-19 remains story of lives and livelihoods