Busy NBA Draft night expected for Tennessee Vols

Fans of the NBA are counting down the hours to the draft coming up Thursday night.

It’s one of those years where we already know how it’s going to start, not just with the first pick but the first three.

Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and R.J. Barrett are widely expected to be selected with the first three picks by New Orleans, Memphis and the New York Knicks respectively.

Meanwhile, four Vols are hoping to have a home with an NBA franchise by the end of the week.

The first to go is expected to be Charlotte-native Grant Williams. The two-time SEC player of the year is being projected as a late first round to early second round pick.

Admiral Schofield is projected to hear his name called in the middle of the second round, after returning to school for his senior season. The Zion, Illinois native could find a home with his hometown bulls at pick no. 38.

Jordan Bone was probably the most underrated piece of Tennessee’s team this season. The junior from Nashville turned heads at the NBA combine and should squeeze into the second round of the draft.

Kyle Alexander did not have a lot of experience when he showed up at Tennessee but the 6-foot-11 center played in 135 games with the Vols, good for 4th all-time at Tennessee. Alexander will likely go pro as an undrafted free agent.

The NBA draft airs later tonight at 7 p.m. on ESPN.