KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — While this year’s St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Thursday, police traffic patrols will be out in force next week to ensure roadway safety and monitor for impaired driving. The Sevierville Police Department is planning a driving under the influence saturation campaign for two days.

The City of Sevierville announced Friday that SPD is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in order to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving.

“We understand people are looking for a reason to celebrate, and we want our community members to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day, but we also want to impress upon everyone the importance of safe driving,” SPD Chief Joseph Manning said. “If you’ve been drinking, make the right choice to find a sober driver to get you and your friends home safely. Before you put your keys in the ignition, remind yourself: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.”

The city says SPD hopes that drivers remember that if they plan to drink alcohol, to not drive and instead arrange for a sober driver to give them a ride home.

“Remember: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving,” the city said. SPD is also planning extra enforcement activity this St. Patrick’s Day. SPD officers will be conducting a DUI saturation patrol Thursday, March 17-Friday, March 18.

According to SPD, during the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18), almost half (46%) of crash fatalities involved a drunk driver. From 2015 to 2019, a total of 280 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day period.