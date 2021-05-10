By land or water: Keep Knoxville Beautiful’s creek, greenway cleanup event happening Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The last cleanup event in a series hosted by Keep Knoxville Beautiful is happening on Saturday that will focus efforts on a local creek and greenway.

On Saturday, May 15, Keep Knoxville Beautiful will be hosting the first Third Creek Clean Paddle from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. The cleanup will kick off from the UT Gardens, located at 2518 Jacob Drive.

More than 50 volunteers will be pitching in to remove litter from Third Creek and the Third Creek Greenway before it enters the Tennessee River.

Volunteers will either be on land or in the water.

The Knoxville Adventure Collective will be providing kayaks and paddleboards for volunteers. Volunteers will also be welcome to bring their own.

KKB organizers say Saturday’s cleanup event will be the last cleanup of the Great Knoxville Cleanup. The Great Knoxville Cleanup has been a collection of Keep Knoxville Beautiful and volunteer-led litter cleanups from March through May.