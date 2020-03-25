Bye, bye beards: Holston Valley Medical Center workers shaved beards to battle novel coronavirus

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — In a Facebook post Monday night, Ballad Health shared a new tactic to battle the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Workers at Holston Valley Medical Center shaved their beards as a preventative measure to protect themselves and their patients against COVID-19.
According to Ballad Health, the once-bearded bunch complied with the CDC’s suggestion to use facial masks to prevent spread of the virus and lost the beards to be able to properly protect themselves and their patients.
