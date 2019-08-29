Bystander of shooting injures alleged shooter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One person has been hospitalized after an East Knoxville shooting in which a bystander returned fire in the shooting directed at another person, injuring one of the alleged shooters.

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating the incident. Initial reports state on Thursday around 3:30 p.m., KPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Dandridge Avenue, in the Morningside neighborhood.

Once on the scene, officers learned that there were multiple shooters that allegedly fired multiple shots at a person.

A bystander of the shooting allegedly returned fire to the shooters, and struck one.

The injured shooter was located in the 2000 block of Chester Street and was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with what appeared to be serious injuries, KPD said.

No word on the condition of the targeted person of the shooting, or if the bystander knew or had any relations with any of the people.

The investigation is ongoing.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update as additional details are made available.