BYU alumni holding donation drive in Knoxville ahead of game against Vols

The BYU Cougars take on the Vols this weekend and visiting fans are giving back to the local community during their visit to Knoxville.

While the BYU Alumni Association holds their tailgate Saturday at World’s Fair Park, they will be holding a donation drive benefitting Knoxville Area Rescue Ministry. They will be collecting canned goods and new or gently-used coats to donate to the local non-profit.

“Children’s coats are especially needed, but please bring whatever canned goods and coats you can to help BYU Alumni help those in need!” organizers wrote on Facebook.

The tailgate will run from 1-5 p.m. Saturday in World’s Fair Park and those who donate to the drive will be given a gift.

The BYU CougarTown tailgate was organized by the Nashville and Chattanooga chapters of the BYU Alumni Association.

The BYU Cougars take on the Tennessee Vols Saturday, September 7 in Neyland Stadium. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN.