BYU fans hold Cougar Coats and Can Drive for KARM

It’s a normal game day Saturday in Knoxville as several people enjoy tailgating before the game. But this time it’s not just Vols fans tailgating, BYU fans also held a tailgate with a twist.

The BYU Alumni Association hosted a Cougar Coats and Cans Drive, collecting donations for Knox Area Rescue Ministries.

“We wanted to give back to the community and say thank you for hosting us and help out the less fortunate,” said Seth Killingsbeck with BYU Alumni Association. “We always want to be good citizens in our community where ever that is and we love people. If we can help them out when we get together and party then that’s just a bonus for us.”

The tailgate is complete with not just live music and food but also gently used coats and cans of food.

“We acutally stopped at a gas station on our way here to pick up some cans to donate here,” said another fan.

Some fans are hoping to make a positive impact off the field but they’re still bringing their eagerness to win inside Neyland Stadium.

The money raised for the sale of the tailgate tickets will benefit local BYU students.