Cades Cove begins vehicle-free Wednesdays pilot study

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – As the reopening process continues, the Great Smoky Mountains is becoming popular with tourists once again.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park launched vehicle-free Wednesdays in Cades Cove as part of a pilot study in order to improve the visitor experience. Implementation began on Wednesday and will continue through September 30.

The park service cited feedback from 2,278 individuals among 37 states during a comment period on the proposal in March. GSMNP says it’s been collecting data on visitor use during vehicle-free time periods since 1995.

More than 60% of the comments were supportive of the trial change, and 20% of the comments were in opposition of the proposal. About 15% of the comments expressed a desire for the Saturday morning closures to continue, but most of these individuals also supported a full-day closure on Wednesdays. Several respondents expressed additional concerns including 8% of comments requesting consideration of a shuttle operation, 4% of comments noting concerns about limiting access for people with disabilities during the vehicle-free days, and a variety of other suggestions regarding congestion, safety, and descendant access. Great Smoky Mountains National Park

WATE 6 on Your Side photojournalist Shawn Davis took the scenic route as visitors enjoyed the day without worrying about cars.