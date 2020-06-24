Cades Cove Loop Road closed after rock slide

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – A popular road in Great Smoky Mountains National Park has been temporarily blocked Wednesday after a rock slide.
Park officials said the opening of Cades Cove Loop Road would be delayed Thursday after a rock slide on Laurel Creek Road. There is no timetable for reopening at this time.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park launched vehicle-free Wednesdays in Cades Cove last week as part of a pilot study in order to improve the visitor experience.
