Cades Cove Loop Road to reopen after 3-week closure

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cades Cove Loop Road Source: Google Earth

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park has announced that Cades Cove Loop Road will reopen this week after a three-week closure to resurface the roadway.

Crews will be paving the campground entrance road from Laurel Creek Road to the campground area on September 28 under single-lane closures. Motorists should expect delays as they approach the Cades Cove Loop Road.

A park release said the preventive pavement treatment will help maintain the heavily-used road and extend the life of the asphalt surface that was rehabilitated in 2010.

For more information about temporary road closures, please visit the park website at http://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Knox County Health Department now offering Pfizer vaccine booster shots

11 people displaced in Knoxville apartment fire

Several bright stars visible this week

4 families displaced by fire

Knox County Schools closed tomorrow

Families remember lives lost to violence