Cades Cove to reopen ahead of schedule after tunnel repairs

FILE – Fall colors have yet to arrive to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in the view of Cades Cove from Rich Mountain Road, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2005, near Townsend, Tenn. Green leaves turning crispy brown do not bode well for a masterpiece autumn in the Smokies and other high elevations in the South as dry, hot weather slows the color peak. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Cades Cove will reopen on Saturday ahead of schedule after tunnel repairs forced a two-month closure.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials confirmed Friday the $950,000 Bote Mountain Tunnel repair along Laurel Creek Road has been finished ahead of schedule, allowing the popular area to reopen in time for the first full weekend of the Spring Break season.

PREVIOUS: Great Smoky Mountains Park rangers give first look at repairs of tunnel leading into Cades Cove

“Cades Cove is one of the most popular destinations in the park and we are pleased that visitors will have the chance to enjoy it this weekend,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. “We appreciate the special efforts of the contractor to complete the job safely and ahead of schedule.”

The Cades Cove Campground will reopen on March 5, 2020. Intermittent, single-lane closures will be necessary between March 1 and June 15 to re-pave the tunnel area. Motorists should expect weekday delays during the paving operations. This work will not occur on weekends, federal holidays, or the week before and after Easter.

The 121-foot long tunnel, constructed in 1948, had not had any significant rehabilitation work since that time.