California student robotics team uses 3D printers to make face shields for healthcare workers

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — A California student robotics team is using 3D printers to make face shields for healthcare workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 13-member team, called The Clueless FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC), includes students from five San Diego-area schools. So far, the team said it has assembled 300 face shields and began distributing them to healthcare workers with UC San Diego, Sharp, Kaiser Permanente and Pomerado Hospital.
According to Emily Tianshi, a high school junior with The Clueless FTC, the team plans to make at least 600 face shields and launched a GoFundMe campaign to help fund the project. Noting the team’s limited number of 3D printers, Tianshi invited members of the public who have their own 3D printers to pitch in so they can reach their goal as quickly as possible.
For more information on how to help, visit The Clueless FTC’s website.
