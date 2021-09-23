Call for volunteers to dig up ancient TN history

Gray Fossil Site Screening (Photo courtesy ETSU)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Want to try your hand at digging up ancient history right here in the Volunteer State? There’s an opportunity waiting for you at East Tennessee State University, and no experience is required.

ETSU is calling on volunteers to join their team of paleontologists at the Gray Fossil Site and Museum this fall.

The site is home to an ancient pond that has fossils of rhinos, mastodons, alligators, plants and more.

ETSU said each hear the work of volunteers at the site reveals thousands of new finds.

This year they really need volunteers to sift through the Mastodon Pit area of the ancient pond to separate out fossils.

Fossil found by volunteer at Gray Fossil Site (Photo courtesy: ETSU)

The work is conducted in outdoor areas – a safe social distance from others. Volunteers will spend about three hours working and need to be prepared to perform some minor physical labor.

The good news here, no experience is required! However, you must be at least 18-years-old.

If you’re interested in learning more about the volunteer program and how you can help ETSU researchers visit this link.

