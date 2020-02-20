Calling all artists: Enter the 2020 National Veterans Day Poster Contest

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - A Blountville man said he dated the mother of a missing child for a few weeks and never saw the child.

Hunter Wood, owner of Hunter T's Chicken Shack in Blountville, said he dated Megan "Maggie" Boswell for a few weeks in December. Boswell is the mother of 1-year-old Evelyn Boswell, who the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said was last seen around December 26.

Wood said he never saw Evelyn in the weeks he dated Boswell.