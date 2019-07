TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – One summer camp is giving children who have cancer the chance to be just kids at camp.

Camp Eagles Nest for the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital oncology patients began Tuesday.

The 5-day camp offers campers time in the outdoors doing fun activities like canoeing, horseback riding, rock climbing, tubing and more.

The camp counselors are also the nurses and other clinical staff from the children’s hospital.

The camp is free to the patients.