Camp Webb cancels summer program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Camp Webb is closing its program this summer.

The organization sent out a statement Thursday, saying in part: “This decision is a multi-faceted one and cannot be pinpointed to one factor alone. Our decision to remain closed this summer, in the midst of Knox County showing good progress forward, is specific to Camp Webb’s complex program model and the newly released guidelines from the CDC and ACA.”

The camp also issued a video for would-be campers on its COVID-19 web page.

The statement added that it will soon begin processing refunds and that it is looking forward to its 60th year of Camp in 2021.

