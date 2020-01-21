Campbell Co. deputies plead not guilty in jail assault case

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – Three former Campbell County officers pleaded not guilty Tuesday in court in connection to an assault at the jail.
PREVIOUS: Three former deputies indicted by grand jury in June 2019 assault at Campbell County Jail
Former deputy Justin Crabtree is accused of assaulting a detainee being booked into the jail last June. Former officers Sean Brown and Dakota Williams were present when the incident occurred.
Crabtree is charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of official oppression.
Brown and Williams were each charged with one count of official misconduct, official oppression and assault by way of presentment.
This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
