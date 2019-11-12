Campbell Co. road crews brace for bitterly cold weather

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Local road crews are gearing up to deal with the possibility of winter weather.

The Campbell County Highway Department spent a portion of their afternoon checking their plows, lights and other equipment.

“We pulled about half our crews in to double check and go over things that may be something we may have missed, something we didn’t get up on, and just being prepared, just being ready,” said Road Superintendent Rob Dilbeck.

They are making sure they are ready to roll out overnight if the weather calls for it.

“Every employee at the highway department is on standby, 26 employees. We have guys that work at the quarry that are going to be loading trucks, we have guys who are running snow plows and we have guys on standby for cutting trees,” Dilbeck said.

Before midnight Monday, they were not yet seeing the impacts outside of expected freezing temperatures. Inside Campbell County’s United Grocery Outlet, store managers were.

Check out their bread, milk & egg supply! The store manager says customers have done a good job of cleaning out their shelves. pic.twitter.com/50AgSO95FA — Elizabeth Kuebel (@elizabethkuebel) November 12, 2019

“The milk, the bread, the eggs,” said store manager Brenda Massengill. “They’ve cleaned our shelves out pretty good.”

Dilbeck told us drivers should stay safe and cautious on the roads in the morning. He added if road conditions are bad, the safest place you can be is at home.

