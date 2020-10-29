Campbell Co. Schools: Student in custody accused of bringing firearm to school

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — A Jacksboro Middle School student was taken into custody earlier this week for allegedly bringing a firearm to school, Campbell County Schools Director Jennifer Fields said Thursday.

Fields said the district was notified about the gun after school hours and upon investigation, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office officers found a gun in a trash can at the student’s home.

The CCSO said a concerned parent called Jacksboro Middle School on Monday, Oct. 26, after their child said another student made claims of possessing a firearm and marijuana. The sheriff’s office said the student allegedly showed two other students the gun.

A school resource officer and a deputy were sent to the home of the suspected student where they were allowed to search the student’s backpack and found “a marijuana shake and a single .32 caliber bullet.” They were unable to find the matching firearm at that time.

The next morning, after a meeting with the student and his father at the school. The student admitted to taking the gun to school and later placing it in a trash can at his home. The firearm was collected by the Sheriff’s Office.

The student was charged by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and taken to Scott County Juvenile Detention Center, where they will remain until appearing before Judge Amanda Sammons.