Campbell Co. vet says dog with severe injuries doesn’t have ‘scarred’ soul

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – An East Tennessee animal shelter is calling their most recent rescue case shocking and horrific. The details may be disturbing for some.

On Monday, a dog was brought to the Campbell County Animal Center with severe wounds. The shelter posting on its Facebook page the dog, named Roxanne, was found with a collar embedded in her neck as well as an organ outside of her body.

Roxanne the dog is recovering after being found with a severe neck injury and an organ outside of her body.

Tuesday was a day of exams and surgery. Veterinarians say Roxanne the dog was the perfect patient and is doing well.

“We do a special wrap on these wounds that accelerates healing. In eight days the wound will be mostly closed by itself without any stitches,” said Dr. Babbi Dilbeck with Jacksboro Veterinary Services.

Before coming to the clinic, Roxanne was found accidentally by an Animal Control Officer while he checked the home for a different dog. Roxanne was rushed to the Campbell County Animal Center.

“She’s sweet, she’s forgiving and she’s kind,” said shelter director, Patricia Siwinski.

Roxanne’s vets say she had fleas, worms, a severe neck injury and an pro-lapsed uterus.

“I’m angry. I’m angry at our community. I’m angry at our society because she didn’t get that way quickly nor did she get that way on her own. Someone had to put that collar on her and not ever check it. Someone had to know that she was in this shape and they didn’t do anything,” said Siwinski.

In the last six months, Siwinski says Roxanne is the shelter’s fourth case of an embedded collar.

“I’m hopeful because she’s getting care and I’m hoping that as a community in 2020 we can move forward and all join together and if we see something, say something,” Siwinski said.

Three other dogs inside the same home are at the shelter getting care. Vets say Roxanne will need to be with a medical foster.

“When we get it all healed up, you’ll never know she had that. The hair will grow over it, there may be a scar but you’ll have to find it and I don’t think her soul is scarred,” said Dr. Dilbeck.

We’re told law enforcement is investigating Roxanne’s case but at this point there are no charges and the owner’s name has not been released.

When Roxanne and the three other dogs become available, we’ll be sure to share that with you on air and online.

LATEST STORIES