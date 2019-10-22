Missing Campbell County man found safe after walking off job site

UPDATE: Campbell County dispatch confirmed Tuesday morning that David Cooper has been found safe.

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help this morning as they search for a missing man.

35-year-old David Dewayne Cooper was last seen Monday. Deputies called to a construction site along Coleman Lane in Lafollette where Cooper works. We’re told an investigation was launched after he walked off the site and never returned.

He is 6’2” tall. weighs 170 pounds and has hazel eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt. jeans and tennis shoes.

If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, you’re urged to call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 423-562-7446.

