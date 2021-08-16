Campbell County brothers missing after leaving home to search for ginseng

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two brothers who went missing after leaving home to search for ginseng on August 6 in Caryville.

Scott and Tracy Hawkins were last seen by their mother on Aug. 6 when they drove her car to the Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Highway 116 and parked it across the street to go hunt for ginseng in the woods there.

The vehicle was located, but neither of the missing men were found by deputies were completed a localized search on Aug. 8. Daily searches have been ongoing since Aug. 8.

The sheriff’s office has used drones, K-9 units, off-road vehicles, and on-foot searches. Multiple law enforcement agencies in the surrounding areas have assisted in searching for the Hawkins brothers over the past week.

“Depending on weather, searches will continue over the next few days. Anyone with information related to the location of either subject is encouraged to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 423-562-7446. Anonymous tips may be left by calling 423-566-DRUG,” said Campbell County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.