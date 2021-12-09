JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was arrested after crashing a vehicle Monday along Interstate 75 in Campbell County and the sheriff’s office says he was past the point of being able to take a sobriety test. The man also reportedly told deputies after they found a cardboard sign in his vehicle he was traveling from Georgia to Michigan and had been panhandling pretending to be homeless.

The man behind the wheel, identified as Reginald Barry Banks, was initially found unresponsive and deputies performed a well-being check on him. He was unsteady on his feet and when emergency medical staff arrived on the scene, he refused medical treatment. When asked for his driver’s license, he told deputies it was in the vehicle and as they went to retrieve it, they saw a glass smoking device with black residue in the floorboard, digital scales, counterfeit currency and a cardboard sign that read, “Homeless Hopefull Please Help.”

(Photo: Campbell County Sheriff’s Office)

A further search of the vehicle yielded uncapped hypodermic needles, plastic bags containing 10 grams of a substance Banks said was LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide), a box of Narcan (naloxone), and an unlabeled bottle containing 40 hydrocodone pills.

Banks was arrested and taken to the Campbell County Jail where officials say a sobriety test was attempted, but his condition had deteriorated past the point of being able to conduct the test due to what is suspected to be substantial illegal drug use. Banks has been charged with possession of schedule I controlled substance, driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

After Banks’ arrest, Sheriff Robbie Goins was critical of Banks’ pretend panhandling, saying it is sad to see someone take advantage of good-hearted people, especially during the holidays.