Campbell County deputies arrest DUI suspect after leaving crash scene

PINECREST, Tenn. (WATE) – A man is facing several charges including DUI after Campbell County deputies say he left the scene of a crash and went to a house party.

Thomas Thompson was booked into the Campbell County jail on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence, possession of a handgun under the influence, and more.

Thomas Thompson. Photo: Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office

Campbell County deputies were dispatched to a crash along Hiwassee View Drive in the Pinecrest area Saturday night where no driver present. A witness told deputies they recognized the truck and Thompson had walked to a nearby house party they had just left.

Deputies located Thompson at the residence covered in vomit with an odor of alcohol emitting from his person.

The homeowner verified he left the residence with his vehicle before returning without it and appearing to be intoxicated.

A search of the vehicle located a pistol in the driver seat along with a loaded magazine.

He is due in court on February 9.