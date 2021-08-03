Campbell County deputies searching for missing 11-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a juvenile who went missing from Jacksboro.

Deputies are searching for 11-year-old Braelyn Bean who was last seen at her home on Moneymaker Lane in Jacksboro around 10 p.m. Monday, August 2.

She is described as standing 5’3″, weighing 130 lbs. with hazel eyes and dark brown hair.

Anyone who may have information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 423-562-7446.