Campbell County deputy beats cancer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Campbell County deputy says he has beaten cancer.

We introduced you to sheriff’s deputy Billy White back in January. Then, just days after he was diagnosed with Acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Now, some months later, WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel caught up with him again.

White says he’s doing what he can to make sure he stays cancer free. Just a few days ago, on Wednesday, he underwent a stem cell transplant.

White is now out of the hospital, but he’s not back home in LaFollette just yet, but he was able to FaceTime from Nashville, where he’ll be for the next few months as he recovers from this life-changing procedure.

“They have given me everything that I thought I would never have again. They’ve given me birthdays, they’ve given me chances to have kids, they’ve given a wife her husband back, a mom her son back,” said White.

White is showing his appreciation to his stem cell donor. The recent transplant, he says, saved his life, and will help make sure his leukemia doesn’t come back.

“I was in complete remission but they informed me here in Nashville that the type of leukemia I had is almost guaranteed to come back with just chemotherapy treatment,” he said.

White is also a MMA fighter turned boxer. Cancer may have been one of his toughest opponents – but he won.

A big show of support along the way came from his community and his wife.

“She has made every step that should be an absolute nightmare, just a dream. I’ve been able to do the impossible with her next to me,” he said.

Throughout his cancer journey, White has lived by the motto, “Fight like White” – a play on his last name.

He says he’ll continue to embody it.

“I’m going to attempt to make that motto worthy of the rest of my life. That’s something that’s going to stick with me forever. As long as I’m still around, that’s something I’m going to keep with me,” he said.

White told us he’s eager to get back to work at the Campbell County Sheriff’s department, and he’s eager to get back in the gym. He’s got his sights set on one day making his professional boxing debut.

White has no idea who his stem cell donor is. He doesn’t even know that person’s gender. But he’s hoping to one day be able to meet them in person.