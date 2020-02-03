Campbell County High School students dismissed early for near-by quarry blasting

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — Students at Campbell County High School were released early on Monday to allow a nearby quarry to use explosives.

A voicemail sent out by Campbell County Schools said the closure at 12:30 p.m. was “a precautionary measure to protect students from any potential harmful situation caused by blasting.” The voicemail says construction company Potter South East is conducting the blast.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said it blocked off surrounding areas, including Hunters Branch Road, leading up to the blast zone.

Campbell County Schools were closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week for illness.

This is a developing story and we will have more information for you as it becomes available.