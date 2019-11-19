Campbell County man charged with aggravated assault in shooting

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A Campbell County man is facing two counts of aggravated assault charges after a shooting on Monday evening.

Trevon Gioieni was charged with two counts of aggravated assault after Campbell County deputies responded to a shooting on Glade Springs Road around 8 p.m. on Monday.

When deputies arrived, victim Jacob Goodman had been transported to Tennova Lafollette by another individual and Gioieni had left the scene.

Gioieni turned himself in shortly after around 9:45 p.m.

Goodman was transported to UT Medical Center where he is in stable condition.