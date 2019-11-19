CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A Campbell County man is facing two counts of aggravated assault charges after a shooting on Monday evening.
Trevon Gioieni was charged with two counts of aggravated assault after Campbell County deputies responded to a shooting on Glade Springs Road around 8 p.m. on Monday.
When deputies arrived, victim Jacob Goodman had been transported to Tennova Lafollette by another individual and Gioieni had left the scene.
Gioieni turned himself in shortly after around 9:45 p.m.
Goodman was transported to UT Medical Center where he is in stable condition.
- Campbell County man charged with aggravated assault in shooting
- Website will pay you $3K a month to smoke marijuana
- Hidden Valley releasing ranch-filled Xmas stocking
- Camel, cow, donkey found roaming together along Kansas road
- Americans warned against traveling to Nuevo Laredo; curfew imposed on US government employees