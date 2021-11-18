CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Campbell County man has been indicted and charged with second-degree murder after a shooting on August 19 left one person dead.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Michael Neal Jr., 42, allegedly shot and killed 38-year-old Jeffery Warwick at a residence in the 300 block of Powell Valley Shores Circle in Speedwell.

TBI agents assisted the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation and say that Neal shot Warwick, who later died due to his injuries. Now, a Campbell County Grand Jury has indicted and charged Neal with one count of second-degree murder.

He’s currently booked in the Campbell County Jail on a $250,000 bond.