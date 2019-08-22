Campbell County man to participate in TN Elk Hunt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Elk Hunt, now in its 10th year, is coming up in just over two months and a number of hunters will have the privilege of participating.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of people nationwide enter the raffle, hoping to win their hunting permit.

Nearly 10,000 additional people registered for the hunt – only 15 permits are issued due to the state’s quota limit.

One of those permits – went to Campbell County native Jeffrey Miller.

Miller has been hunting all his life, growing up near the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area, and he says this hunt is an opportunity of a lifetime.

“Fifteen out of 9,000 – it’s like winning the lottery – and for a deer hunter seeking this – this is the lottery – its a big deal for me,” Miller told WATE 6 On Your Side.

“It’s a very prestigious thing to get to hunt elk,” says TWRA spokesman Matthew Cameron. “Any big game hunter in North America would be thrilled to get to hunt bull elk right here in East Tennessee – and to be a local and get it has to be very rewarding for these folks.”

Only 15 permits are issued annually; one of them given away in a raffle.

Seven are issued for an archery or bow hunt held in late September, and the other seven – which includes Miller’s tag – are given gun permits for the hunt, taking place in mid-October.

MORE ONLINE | For more information on the Tennessee Elk Hunt, click here