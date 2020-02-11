Campbell County man shot, taken to UT Medical Center

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is recovering at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville after being shot in the shoulder.
Authorities were called to 564 Ivy Hollow Road at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday according to Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Justin Letner.
Paul Boshears, 51, was found shot in the shoulder and was taken to UT. No information on his condition was given.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. We will provide you with more information as it becomes available.
