Campbell County News

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
92°
Knoxville
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Behind the Badge
Buc-ee’s in Tennessee
Crime Stoppers Spotlight
Dolly Parton
Don Dare Investigations
Food For Thought
Knoxville Traffic
Latest COVID-19 news
Local News
Missing People
Money Talks on Midday
National/World
Politics
Positively Tennessee
Rankings & Lists
Smoky Mountain news
Tennessee This Week
Tennessee Treasures
Top Stories
Washington Bureau
What the Tech?
Elections
Download WATE news app
Send photo, video or news tips
Anderson County news
Blount County news
Cocke County news
Jefferson County news
Knox County news
Loudon County news
Roane County news
Sevier County news
Newsletters
Weather
Closings
Forecast
Live Radar
Pollen & Allergy Forecast
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Starwatch
Sweatcast
Tracking the Tropics
Watches & Warnings
Weather Cameras
Weather School
Download WATE mobile apps
Living East TN
BestReviews Daily Deals
Buy Local in East Tennessee
Highway to Hometowns with Ingles
Home and Family
Home Design Center
Ingles Open Road
Meet the LETN Team
Newsletter
UT Medical Minute
Work in Progress with Dapper Dandies
Top Stories
Help teachers and students with their school supplies
Video
Top Stories
Calling on city leaders for education impact initiative
Video
West Town Mall celebrating 50 years
Video
Pints for a Purpose kicks off at Fanatic Brewing …
Video
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde …
Video
Sports
High School
Ice Bears
The Masters 2022
NFL Draft
Orange and White Nation
SEC Football
Tennessee Baseball
Tennessee Titans
Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame
Top Stories
Vin Scully, decades-long Dodgers broadcaster, dies
Top Stories
Tight-Knit QB Room Continuing to Improve and Provide …
Video
Which Vols wide receivers could break out in 2022?
Video
Watch: One-on-one interview with Vols QB Hendon Hooker
Video
Vols hit practice field for first time in the preseason
Video
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
WATE News Alert Desk
Watch news videos
WATE TV Listings
Community
Calendar
Community Conversations
Contests
Founder’s Day of Caring
Knoxville Man Show
Million Dollar Community Investment
Project Grad
Remarkable Women
See More Smokies
WATE Who’s Hiring?
Women’s Spectacular!
Jobs
The Business Buzz
Find a Job
Intern at WATE
Work at WATE
WATE Who’s Hiring
About Us
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Greystone Creative
Meet The Team
Our History
Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Request tour
WATE Mobile Apps
Search
Please enter a search term.
Campbell County News
Next Lafollette Police Chief chosen
Top Campbell County News Headlines
$36K of stolen property found in Campbell County
Mobile clinic for mental health coming to East TN
Crews fixing washed-out roads in Campbell County
LaFollette man faces arson, animal cruelty charges
Sheriff answers questions about ‘concerning’ letters
‘Concerning’ letters found at Campbell Co. churches
More Campbell County News
Four-star Army General from East TN dead at 85
How a 23-year-old Campbell County cold case was solved
Knox County Forensics IDs 1998 cold case victim
Controversy surrounds Campbell County Animal Shelter
Campbell Co. I-75 traffic to be impacted by roadwork
Train hits tractor-trailer in Campbell County
Caryville’s famous green dragon gets a makeover
Most read on WATE.com
Collision, shots fired at Knoxville business
Removing ‘slavery’ from Tennessee Constitution
Knoxville bar owner faces illegal alcohol sales charges
Scott County deputies suspended after viral video
Woman dies after I-40, Pellissippi interchange crash
Man arrested for brandishing handgun at deputy
Ober Gatlinburg sued for $1M over rock wall fall
Clingmans Dome name change OK with NC commissioners
Crime Stoppers: Three missing Knoxville teens
What do you need to know when voting on Aug. 4
Trending Stories
Collision, shots fired at Knoxville business
Removing ‘slavery’ from Tennessee Constitution
Knoxville bar owner faces illegal alcohol sales charges
Scott County deputies suspended after viral video
Woman dies after I-40, Pellissippi interchange crash
Man arrested for brandishing handgun at deputy
Ober Gatlinburg sued for $1M over rock wall fall
Clingmans Dome name change OK with NC commissioners
Knoxville Events