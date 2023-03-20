KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Days after the principal of Campbell County High School was suspended, another school employee is on leave due to an investigation.

Boys and girls soccer coach Jason Austin has been suspended due to an ongoing investigation by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Director of Schools Jennifer Fields said.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson declined to release any details on the investigation.

Austin was hired last year. He is not a teacher at the school.

On Friday, CCHS principal Ben Foust was suspended without pay pending the outcome of a Department of Child Services investigation. Foust denied the allegations in a statement issued by his attorney.