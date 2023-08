LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — A body was recovered over the weekend from Norris Lake after it was found floating in the water, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO dispatch says a call was made to 911 overnight Sunday when the body was discovered near Longmire Lane, which is not far from the town of LaFollette. The body was recovered by investigators and taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy.

No foul play is suspected at this time.