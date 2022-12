LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — A body of a man was found on the road near LaFollette, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

The Sheriff’s Office posted that Jerry Wayne Hutson II was found dead around 12:30 p.m. off of Sharp Cemetery Lane in the Murrayville community.

Hutson’s body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center. They will conduct an autopsy.

Sheriff Wayne Barton said at this time no foul play is suspected.